‘Avengers: Endgame’ Runtime Reportedly Revealed by AMC

A new landing page for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame on the AMC Theatres website reveals a runtime of three hours and two minutes. If that runtime holds true, it makes Endgame the longest-running Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and its first to run longer than two-and-a-half hours, bypassing the 149-minute Avengers: Infinity War.

In February, as Endgame neared completion, whispers began to circulate touting a three-hour runtime, prompting directors Anthony and Joe Russo to remark studio Disney is "down with what the best story is." Explained Joe Russo, "Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we've had great responses from our test audiences and we're feeling very good about where it is."

"We're still doing work to it. We're not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it's a lot of storytelling to work into it," Russo said last month. "Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously affirmed Endgame would not feel beholden to a constricted running time and would instead be released at the "perfect" length. "We're gonna release the movie at the exact right running time," Feige said early March. "I'm telling you this, it's gonna be perfect. It's gonna be the exact running time that the movie needs to be."

When Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) reassemble alongside War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to take "one final stand" in the wake of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap that devastated half the universe, Endgame will allow for a proper ending to the first chapter of the 11-year-running Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think there's a lot of story in that movie and a lot of characters in that movie," Feige continued.

"In all seriousness, we don't look at run times in terms of mandates, or anything like that. Every movie should feel like it's an hour and 45 minutes. Now, some movies can be 90 minutes and feel like they're four hours. And some movies can be three and a half hours and feel like 90 minutes. So for us, that's what it … It's, 'how does it feel?' And every version of Endgame thus far, and the ones that we're honing in on, feel very good."

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!