‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Movie Might Be Spoiled By ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Though the Infinity Stones had existed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe long before Guardians of the Galaxy found its way to the silver screen in 2014, the James Gunn-directed film did an exemplary job of explaining the ancient stones in their purpose in the story.

Not just that, but one intriguing fan theory hints that a certain scene might spoil the ending of Avengers: Endgame. Originally shared by u/kushnation42, the theory points towards the bit in which The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) is explaining the Stones to the Guardians.

As he shares the exact capabilities of the stones, the Elder of the Universe is sure to mention a group of “extraordinary beings” were once able to briefly harness the power of the stones before they were overpowered and subsequently destroyed.

Looking ahead to Avengers: Endgame, that’s a scenario that could really play out in the final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). While we know nothing about the group that originally tried using the Stones (outside of the Celestials), we saw during the events later on in the movie that a group of powerful beings could harness the power of the Power Stone at the very least.

When you begin to add the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Captain Marvel into the equation, you have characters with god-like powers that are more than strong enough to wield the rest of the stones to try taking down Thanos once and fore all. It’d be just a matter of trying to figure out how to retrieve them from the Mad Titan and his Infinity Gauntlet.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Guardians of the Galaxy did a little foreshadowing? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

