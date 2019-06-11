Dave Bautista Got Some Grief Over Unintentionally Revealing Avengers: Endgame Spoilers

Marvel Studios made such a strong effort to prevent its cast members from knowing spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame that it genuinely left them confused. As a result, some were unsure what they could or could not say and would end up spoiling certain elements of the films without knowing they were. For example, Dave Bautista had no idea that his character was dead going into Avengers: Endgame or that he could not talk about the film.

Bautista, who also opened up about his relationship with Disney following the James Gunn debacle, spoke about the blow back from accidentally spoiling his return for Avengers: Endgame. “I got a little grief for this which I felt horrible for,” Bautista told Collider. “But you’re really kept in the dark for a lot of Marvel stuff, but for Infinity War and Endgame in particular you’re just really kept in the dark. I didn’t know how Infinity War ended. I had no idea. We shot all our stuff out of sequence, bits and pieces, so I was never privy to scripts. We shot it a little over a year straight, both Infinity War and Endgame, so I didn’t know which parts were gonna be in which movies. I was just really lost. But as we started doing press for Infinity War, I had been talking to the press openly about my work schedule and that I’d been filming for a year on both these films, not knowing how the first film was going to end and that we were going to disintegrate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the spoiler of Drax returning had slipped through the very tight cracks, Bautista had a little talk with his directors on the pair of Avengers films. “I actually had a discussion with the Russo brothers, because all they saw was that headline: ‘Dave Bautista’s Giving Spoilers For Endgame,’” Bautista explained. “And I wasn’t at all. I was just talking very openly about my work schedule and that was before I knew that I was gonna be turned into dust!”

As the story goes, Bautista still is not exactly free and clear to talk about his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the studio is bringing back Gunn, Bautista, and the Guardians cast for a Vol. 3, a release date and production start date have not yet been revealed.

What’s the worst thing you had spoiled for you going into Avengers: Endgame? Share it in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.