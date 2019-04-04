New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

Avengers: Endgame already gave fans a pretty sweet surprise this week, when a new trailer was released in conjunction with tickets going on sale. But it looks like details around the movie aren’t stopping just yet.

ComicBook.com was on hand for Disney’s CinemaCon panel, where exclusive footage from Endgame was shown. While this footage is not expected to be released to the public anytime soon, we have a detailed description that you can check out below.

Captain Marvel is ready to leave the Avengers facility “to kill Thanos” at the top of the clip. Black Widow wants to work as a team but Captain Marvel has a cocky attitude, claiming Thanos has never faced someone as powerful as her. Captain America realizes “up there” is more her territory but thinks they should work together. She might know people who know where Thanos is but doesn’t know him herself.

Nebula explains Carol need not bother with a search. She knows where Thanos is.

Cut ahead, Nebula goes on about how Thanos made her want to please him, even when she was disassembled, failing, and in pain. His answer to where they would go when his plan was complete would always be “The Garden.”

A hologram comes up — Rocket Raccoon shows that two days ago a similar event to the one that occurred on Earth happened on another planet. He used the Stones again. Captain Marvel wants to use the Stones to bring everyone back and undo Thanos snapping his fingers. Black Widow wants to try. Bruce Banner is hesitant.

Captain Marvel says “because before you didn’t have me” is the reason they failed to defeat Thanos the first time.

“Hey, new girl, everybody in this room is about that super hero life, if you don’t mind me asking, where the hell were you before all of this?” Rhodes asks Carol. She says she was helping other planets which, unfortunately, didn’t have the Avengers. Thor steps to Carol and summons Stormbreaker. She doesn’t flinch.

“I like this one,” Thor says.

Cut ahead, again. “Let’s go get this son of a bitch,” Captain America says.

The Endgame logo plays. The Benetar ship is then seen heading into space. All of the Avengers except Tony are onboard. Black Widow, Cap, and Rhodey have never been to space, to Rocket’s dismay, requesting none of them throw up in his ship. They approach a jump, Cap watches the vibrant colors go by, and the ship speeds off.

Thankfully, this new footage doesn’t seem too spoilery, as it seems to mirror what was shown at Disney’s investors meeting earlier this year. Still, it does add even more context around the highly-anticipated film.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.