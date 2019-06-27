Avengers: Endgame Writers Hall H Comic-Con Panel Announced

It looks like the hype around Avengers: Endgame is coming to next month’s San Diego Comic-Con in full force. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, whose writing credits include Endgame and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, will be having their own spotlight panel at SDCC’s Hall H.

Markus and McFeely’s panel will be held on the morning of Friday, July 19th in the iconic Hall H. It will be moderated by Jeff Goldsmith, publisher of Backstory Magazine and the host of The Q&A With Jeff Goldsmith podcast.

This comes shortly after Endgame’s co-directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, announced their own panel at the event. That panel will also be taking place in Hall H, following Markus and McFeely’s panel.

With a filmography that also includes all three Captain America solo films and Thor: The Dark World, Markus and McFeely have gained quite a lot of notoriety amongst MCU fans. Considering the emotional highs and lows of Endgame (which is getting ready to be re-released in theaters this weekend), the hype around the pair’s career has only grown.

“Both films were conceived and outlined together,” McFeely said in an interview earlier this year. “We didn’t start writing Infinity War until we knew what the end of Endgame was and that is a conversation that’s happening mostly with Kevin [Feige], Trinh Tran, Anthony and Joe Russo and us. In general, it’s how do we play off characters? And I don’t know if finances or actors really had that much to do with it. What we were trying to do was lead with what’s best for the characters. We felt that that meant that some characters might come to an end because they make an ultimate sacrifice and that’s the end of the journey for them.”

“I think part of the reason people are finding this so emotionally satisfying is these were characters who had been on paths for over the course of the 22-movie saga and those paths demanded an end.” Markus added. “It’s not a situation where you can roll out a James Bond movie every two years, where you just wanted him to keep going ’cause that’s what he does. These people started out in a certain place that had problems that needed fixing and arched over to a point of completion. So, it really is the rightful and fitting end for them. I think if we kept Tony alive or if we killed Cap, it would have wrung false.”

