‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Give New Look at Thanos’ Armor, Ronin, and More

Marvel Studios gave fans a pretty big surprise on Thursday with the newest Avengers: Endgame trailer, and it looks like new details from the film are continuing to trickle out.

A series of photos of what appear to be the film’s Marvel Legends line have made their way online. The photos, which you can check out below, showcase the movie and comic-inspired figures who could be in the wave, all of which will feature a part of a Thanos build-a-figure.

This figure – or at least, the rendering of it on the back of the box – provides yet another look at Thanos’ Endgame armor, after the duds were initially teased in several other toys. The wave also includes a new figure for Captain America, who can be seen sporting the red, white, and grey suits that made their way into the newest Endgame trailer, and Clint Barton wearing his Ronin get-up.

The wave also includes comic-accurate versions of Citizen V, Living Laser, Nighthawk, and Hercules. A movie version of Ebony Maw also appears to be in the line, even though the character presumably met his death when he got sucked into space in Infinity War.

There’s no telling exactly when these Endgame Marvel Legends figures will begin hitting stores, but they surely will help fans get even more excited for the upcoming film. While plot details are still relatively slim about the project, it’s safe to say that the remaining heroes will have a major rematch on their hands against Thanos.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.