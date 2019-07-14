Avengers: Endgame’s Dave Bautista Thinks Drax Will Be Upset He Didn’t Kill Thanos Himself

The events of Avengers: Endgame are essentially ingrained in our pop culture consciousness by now, with many thinking that the finale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga” struck all the right notes. But as it turns out, there might be one MCU character who wishes things played out a bit differently. In a recent interview with GQ, Dave Bautista spoke about his role as Guardians of the Galaxy member Drax, whose early motivations kind of revolved around killing Thanos (Josh Brolin). Now that Thanos has been wiped off the map (twice over, technically), it sounds like Drax will be a little disappointed that he didn’t get to do it.

“I don’t know,” Bautista explained. “I think he’s going to be a little unsatisfied he didn’t kill Thanos himself. I thought about that a long time ago. James is super creative, and he’s also a fan so he will dig through and come up with a new villain and something for Drax that I’m sure people will appreciate. He’s a genius.”

As fans will remember, Drax initially joined the Guardians of the Galaxy due to their various ties to Thanos, as he hoped that he would eventually get revenge for the Mad Titan killing his wife and daughter. That never entirely came to fruition in Guardians 1, plus Drax was ultimately snapped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, and came back to play a relatively small role in Endgame‘s final battle.

Nevertheless, it sounds like Bautista is excited to see where Drax’s arc goes next — which is encouraging, considering the previous uncertainty that surrounded his role. Gunn was initially fired from (and later re-hired to) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of controversial tweets, and Bautista was not afraid to follow suit at the time.

“I am contractually obligated [to do the third movie], but I think that Marvel and Disney –– if I had really stood my ground and said, ‘I don’t want to do this without James’ –– I think that they are decent enough that they would’ve let me out of my contract,” Bautista said during a panel appearance earlier this year.

“I wanted to bring it home.” Bautista continued. “These guys are like family to me and I wanted to be involved in the third one,” he continued. “I wanted to use James’ script because it’s a beautiful script. Moving forward without James was a real personal issue with me.”

