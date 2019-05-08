Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprised Former Classmates By Attending His High School Reunion

While filming a new series near Boston, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans — arguably one of the most recognizable people on the planet right now — appeared at his 20th high school reunion in Sudbury, MA. Evans, who graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1999, stopped by Conrad’s restaurant in Sudbury to see his old friends, donning a name tag that just said “Chris.” That, of course, could confuse anybody who might confuse him with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris…well, you get the joke. Oh, to be a fly on the wall when his old classmates asked him about playing that great comic book icon, Jensen from The Losers.

According to the restaurant’s manager, Evans seemed to be having a good time with his old classmates, even if he kept a Captain America-style abstinence from the alcohol she was serving. She noted that he had RSVPed at the last minute — arguably not surprising, since anybody knowing too far in advance that he was there could have made it a bit of a mess to get in and out of. All things considered, Evans’s classmates seem to have respected his privacy quite a bit, keeping the leaks to a minimum.

According to Boston.com, Evans is in town filming for Defending Jacob, a limited series for Apple TV+, based on a 2012 novel of the same name by Boston native William Landay. The book is set in Newton, MA and centers on Andy Barber, a lawyer whose whole life changes when his 14-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. Evans will play Barber, while Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey will play Barber’s wife, and IT‘s Jaeden Martell will play their son Jacob.

Evans was attending the event at the same time Avengers: Endgame was becoming the second-highest-grossing film of all time, with projections suggesting that it will overtake longtime box office champ Avatar before it makes its way out of theaters. Endgame is in theaters now. Evans’s next film, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, will be in theaters this November.

