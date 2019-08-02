Avengers: Endgame Has an Actually Interesting Detail With Cap’s Hand, Thor’s Hammer, and Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is loaded with Easter eggs and fan theories which dominate the Internet. Now, with the movie available in HD via digital downloads, fans are spotting more and more details and they’re dominating the web, once again. However, one small moment is actually quite interesting, as it explains why Thanos tried to hold Captain America’s hand on the battlefield, so to speak.

Moments after audiences were left going wild when Captain America summoned Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, he went to battle with the Mad Titan in a one on one bout. He used both his shield and the hammer as weapons, trying to take Thanos down, but was unable to do so alone. In on moment, he is close to the villain and makes an attempt to swing the hammer at his head. Thanos, however, catches Captain America’s hand — not the hammer. This is because Thanos would not be able to stop or move the hammer, at all. He knows he is not worthy of the power of Thor as Captain America has now shown to be.

Only Thor can move the hammer. If Thanos went for it rather than Cap’s hand which was in control of it, the motion (in theory) would have been uninterrupted. The best example of this is in The Avengers when the Hulk went head to head with Thor and tried to pick up the hammer himself. It didn’t go his way and the hammer didn’t budge.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on digital download and hits blu-ray on August 13.