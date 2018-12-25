‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests It Could Be Setting Up Secret Wars

Avengers: Endgame stands as one of Hollywood’s most hotly anticipated movies, and there are countless fan-theories ready to breakdown what the sequel could bring. Now, a new conspiracy is piquing attention, and it seems to have everything to do with Secret Wars.

Over on Reddit, a user named Marco Geovanni took the time to breakdown their theory of how Avengers: Endgame could be a front to set up a MCU take on the Secret Wars comic run.

“My theory is that of what Thanos truly did when committing the Decimation. What if Thanos erased their bodies, minds and souls from this universe, but perhaps transported or replicated them in another parallel universe. But it’s not even like they just spawned there either, the universe had its own creation, it’s development, same for its inhabiting species. And everything that happens leads them to still be “the same people” or as similar as possible to who they were before being Decimated, yet without the people who were “spared”,” the theory reads.

“They are already attached to that “new” universe, it’s their home. Without any knowledge of their previous lives. But maybe becoming aware of it at some point in their lives.”

Continuing, Geovanni goes on to explain that this wholly new universe could be used to prompt a Secret War-type feud should the right cosmic beings catch wind of what Thanos did with the Infinity Stones.

“What if the creation of this new universe with a timeline of its own, caused some disturbance in the Multiverse, and led to the Beyonders (or the Builders idk) to start the Incursion, which is what I hope to be correct when saying it is the collision of every universe in the Multiverse. And that universe Thanos created is the one to collide with ours, like how 616 was going to collided with the Ultimate Universe. Thus… giving us a Secret Wars movie,” the theory poses.

“In which one Earth needs to get destroyed for the other Universe to survive. Imagine seeing two universes with characters we’ve seen develop over years, on a collision course with each other, forced to fight to assure that one survives.”

So far, fans aren’t sure if the MCU can bolster such a complicated arc over the time period it would take to make the films explaining the arc. The idea would most certainly work with a comic publishing on a regular schedule, but the idea of a Secret Wars film joining the MCU has been long debated by fans… and they are not alone.

Recently, the directors of Avengers: Endgame opened up about whether they felt Secret Wars was ripe for the MCU picking.

“I don’t know,” Joe Russo told fans during a Q&A session held by Collider.

“I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] always has a plan in his head, but he’s always ready to throw out the plan and adjust the plan because you never know how the movies are going to turn out. You want to make sure each movie in front of you is a good movie. And if you’re thinking about the movie past it, then you’re not focusing all of your energy on the movie that’s in front of you.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.