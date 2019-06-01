Avengers: Endgame Fan Theory Suggests Stormbreaker’s Handle Will Become a More Powerful Groot

Imagine a massive Groot that could summon lightning and control the Bifrost. That’d be pretty gnarly, right? That’s what one recent fan theory suggests and it’s on the verge of going viral. At the very least, it’s a super interesting concept to think about. Teen Groot’s currently serves as the handle for Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) God-killing hammer-axe and the theory suggests that eventually, the stick serving as the handle would sprout into an all-new Groot with the coolest power set, including traveling across the Nine Realms.

But is it possible? The odds are pretty well stacked against it. The axe was formed in Avengers: Infinity War and even after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, it looks practically identical, meaning it didn’t grow the slightest in those five years. Then again, never say never, right? It’s not like we aren’t talking about comic book movies, after all.

Another case against God Groot is that fact the Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously revealed that one doesn’t have to be “worthy” to wield Stormbreaker. In a separate interview, the brothers explained why they chose to send Rocket and Groot on that fateful mission with Thor in the first place.

“Tonally, [it’s] one of our favorite scenes in the movie. Thor is at his lowest point that he’s been in any of the films. He’s lost everything. And he’s been partnered up with Rocket, who is perhaps one of the least emotional characters in the Marvel universe,” Joe Russo said. “We thought that would be an interesting pairing if Thor had to pour his heart out to a character who — to a certain extent — lacks empathy, and see if it would affect that character in some way. I think what we love so much about the scene is how complicated the scene is. It’s at times absurd and funny and completely tragic.”

Anthony Russo added, “It’s a threshold moment for the character where you really realize he has nothing left. And for us as storytellers, it’s a wonderful place to take a character when you strip everything away. That’s something that we tried to do with Captain America throughout our run with him, so to have Thor in a similar place and to be able to find what’s left when you take everything away from Thor, it’s a great journey for us as storytellers.”

Do you think Stormbreaker could result in God Groot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.