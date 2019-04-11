Trying to Make Sense of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Timeline

Four weeks before the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios has released four big pieces of footage in the form of two trailers, one Super Bowl advertisement, and a “special look” released earlier today. With each new piece of footage that surfaces, the timeline for Avengers: Endgame seemingly gets more complicated, obviously by design so that fans can go to theaters later this month completely spoiler-free.

With the timeline being murkier than previous movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we figured we would break down the footage we’ve seen thus far in hopes of piecing the timeline of the upcoming blockbuster together as well as we can. While we’re only going to be talking about the major scenes seen in trailers here, it should be noted that if you’re looking to completely avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers, proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said it was likely all footage found in the movie’s marketing would end up being from the first 15 minutes of the film. That said, we’re assuming that statement was a bit of a white lie and the timeline below will likely take place over the first act of the film, the better part of one hour into the movie.

Keep scrolling to see how we think the movie will pan out based on the footage that’s surfaced so far.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

What do you think the latest piece of footage shown is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

‘Captain Marvel’ Post Credits Scene

Right out of the gates, it’s more likely than not that the Captain Marvel post-credits scene will be one of the first events of the movie. With Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) likely set to be a larger part of Avengers: Endgame than initially thought, it makes sense to have her along for the majority of the film. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) also had a full beard in the scene as he examined Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) pager, something he has yet to have in any of the Endgame trailers.

Perhaps the arrival of Captain Marvel gives Cap a motivational boost and he snaps right in line to pick up the red, white, and blue shield once more.

Thor/Rocket, Hawkeye’s Family, and Support Group Montage

Sooner rather than later, we’re going to need a montage to see all of the effects of The Snap in a post Infinity War world. This is likely when we’ll see Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in New Asgard, Captain America attending his supporting group, and the heartbreaking dusting of Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) family. It’s been long-speculated Barton loses his entire family in The Decimation, leading him to become the vigilante Ronin.

Tony and Nebula Return Home

While the initial teaser painted a picture where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would be in space for quite some time, it’s increasingly evident that Iron Man and Nebula (Karen Gillan) will both return to Earth sooner than thought. In the Super Bowl spot, we saw a group of the Avengers looking up to the sky in surprise and thanks to the latest batch of footage, we now know that it’s likely Stark and Nebula returning home. That’s apparently confirmed by the fact Stark and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) presumably embrace opposite of the Cap and company.

It should be noted that Tony looks like hell in this shot, so it’s pretty evident this is return from space, where he was on the brink of death because of starvation and the like.

Finding Ronin

After Clint loses his family to The Snap, he presumably heads abroad to pick up his New Avengers-accurate mantle. It’s unclear when this scene takes place but if a time jump were to occur, it’d likely be after Stark and Nebula return to Earth. In the scene above, it appears Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) hair is grown back out, the main indicator a fast forward in time.

Avengers Assemble

One of the best shots of today’s special look comes about halfway through when the majority of the team is gathered at Avengers HQ. In addition to Tony looking healthier, Clint and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) are both present. Besides that, the only two missing so far are Carol and Thor, so this could be the opposite side of the room where Thor and Carol first meet. The only thing wrong with that is that Natasha has her Infinity War hairstyle in the shot, whereas she has her more traditional look here.

Attack on Avengers HQ

Before long, Thanos (Josh Brolin) will likely find out the Avengers are coming back after him and that’s when the long-speculate Battle at Avengers HQ takes place. We got our first look at the Mad Titan in full with this new footage, and it could be the big Avengers fight will happen towards the end of the first act, prior to the Avengers beginning any sort of time traveling shenanigans.

Time Traveling to Battle of NY

One of the shots that stood out the most was the sequence were Stark and Cap reconnect for the first time after Captain America: Civil War. Cap’s wearing his suit from Infinity War and Tony’s wearing a unique blue tracksuit, one pretty similar to the SHIELD getup he was seen wearing in previously-leaked set photos. Standing amongst skyscrapers, this scene has the same look and feel as the original Avengers flick, so this part could certainly be a part of the Quantum Realm traveling they might do.

Wildcard #1: Heading to Space

A peculiar shot in the special look is when the Earth-bound Avengers — sans Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — join Danvers and Rocket in what seems to be the Benatar as they head to space. This sequence was something shown at the Disney investor’s meeting a few weeks back, but it’s as puzzling as ever. If they are, in fact, in the Benatar, that means that Stark and Nebula must have returned home — but if that’s the case, why aren’t Nebula and Stark with them?

There’s another option where this actually isn’t the Benatar, rather it’s the Milano the Guardians used in their own two movies that Rocket was able to track down. The question remains, however, why are they going to space? If Tony and Nebula make it back on their own, it’s likely this team’s going on the offense to try tracking down Thanos.

Wildcard #2: The Return of Scott Lang

Another major wild card is the return of Scott Lang. With time travel and the Quantum Realm involved, this scene is the hardest to place. The way the initial teaser trailer was edited, it would seem that this scene takes place early on, almost around the time of the Captain Marvel post-credits scene. Except in the teaser, Cap was as clean-shaven as can be.