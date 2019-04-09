‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors on Their New Tom Holland Movie ‘Cherry’

After Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will have spent six years working as directors on Marvel Studios films. Once the upcoming ensemble film releases, the directing duo will take a break from the Marvel properties (though a return is probable). However, they won’t take a break from Marvel cast members as their next outing will star Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Expected for a 2020 release, Holland will star in Cherry under the direction of the Russo Brothers. They previously worked together on Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. This outing will be quite different for the whole team, though.

“We all have a lot of fun together so like I said, it’s family,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com at CinemaCon (as seen in the video above). “You just want to stay with the family.”

In staying with a familiar actor, the dark and gritty content of Cherry as it is based on a novel will push Holland’s acting to new heights. “Cherry is based on a best seller about the opiod epidemic,” Joe Russo said. “It’s a heartbreaking examination of what’s going on in the country right now and, you know, something that we’re very passionate about. We’ve lost people close to us because of the epidemic and now we’re going to go tell a story about it and, you know, work with Tom. I think this is an incredible role for him and so we’re excited.”

Joe Russo is quick to say this is “100%” different from anything we’ve seen from Holland before on the big screen. “I mean, it’s not going to be like anything, I think, anyone has every seen him do,” Joe Russo said. “He plays a decorated Iraq veteran who comes home and has PTSD and slowly goes down a, slides down a slope of addiction to treat his PTSD and ends up as a heroin addict and a bank robber.”

This is not the only film the Russo Brothers have teamed up with an Avengers star for. They are also producing 21 Bridges which stars Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. It is set for release on July 12, 2019.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s work on Avengers: Endgame can be seen in theaters on April 26.