Avengers: Endgame Team Wants to Bring Galactus to the MCU

Avengers: Endgame did a fine job of wrapping up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date — 22 movies in and many character arcs have wrapped up nice and tight. As the MCU pushes into Phase 4 and beyond, the landscape will likely undergo a massive shift, introducing characters who’ve never seen live-action before. Quite frankly, it’s about as perfect timing as Marvel Studios could have to introduce the characters whose rights returned in the Disney and Fox Merger.

One of those characters is perennial Fantastic Four villain and all-around Marvel baddie Galactus. The character would be such a big addition to the MCU, some crew members are chomping at the bit to bring him to live-action. ComicBook.com spoke with Industrial Light and Magic’s Bruce Holcomb earlier this week, and the Avengers: Endgame modeling supervisor would love to be able to work on the character.

“Galactus and Silver Surfer,” Holcomb says. “We did Fantastic Four even though they were Fox properties. We did both the original and Rise of the Silver Surfer there and then we did a remake, but I don’t think anybody really got the cosmic family correct. I know that I’d really like to see a giant thing on that scale like Galactus show up and start stepping on towns and doing all kinds of weird cosmic-level stuff.”

“I’m very excited to see if they want to go that direction because to me, that was a lot of fun is whenever the cosmic level came into groups of superheroes that were on Earth.”

Not only that but with Aquaman running around in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe, Holcomb wouldn’t mind bringing Namor into the MCU either.

“I’d like to see if they’re going to bring him up now that we’ve got Aquaman running around,” the modeling supervisor mentions. “I’d like to see what Marvel’s answer to that will be because I felt like in Aquaman, a lot of the stuff that was underwater to me…I felt like there’s something new that you can do underwater that isn’t so lit up and like a theme park ride type of thing.”

“I want to see something a little darker and scarier and murky and more monsters and stuff down under the water, so yeah, there’s tons of them. I don’t think they’re going to be out of storylines for a long time.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into cinemas July 2nd while Captain Marvel is out on digital May 28th.