Avengers: Endgame Art Book Shows Cut Vormir Fight Between Thanos and the Avengers

At one point in the development of Avengers: Endgame, Thanos (Josh Brolin) was going to try stopping Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) from getting the Soul Stone on Vormir. That scene was cut from the movie entirely in favor of a much more poignant scene between the two Avengers. Fans now have one of the first looks at what could have been thanks in part to Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. In the artbook collecting loads of Endgame-centric concept art, there are several pieces of art showing Thanos arriving on Vormir and the ensuing battle.

In the read-through of the book — which you can see above — you can see what looks like Thanos beaming down from Sanctuary to the surface as Black Widow and Hawkeye hide behind a boulder. On the next page, it appears the two are fighting Thanos’ minions as the Mad Titan holds off in the background. You can see the Vormir art starting around 8:10 in the video above.

Renner himself first confirmed the fight battle during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Seattle earlier this year. “We shot it, and it’s very different from what’s in the movie now,” Renner explained. “It’s a scene we re-shot because it was much more complicated [than the] scene that’s in Endgame now. There’s an attack, Thanos is in some ship or something, and a bunch of weird aliens were running around and it was too complicated, so what they did is we shot the scene, still with the same kind of idea, but now we’re just fighting each other to commit suicide for the soul stone.”

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

