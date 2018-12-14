‘Avengers: Endgame’: Who Rescues Tony Stark?

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was left trying to comprehend the events that just unfolded before him on an alien planet. Stranded on Titan with his team decimated, Stark’s going to have to team up with Nebula to try making it back to Earth which, as per the Avengers: Endgame trailer, isn’t going too well.

The trailer kicks off with Stark stranded aboard The Benatar — the primary ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy — as it floats among the cosmos. Needless to say, the harrowing moment became one of the most-talked-about moments online with fans scurrying to try and decipher who would be the one to rescue Tony and Nebula from space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From fan theories that NASA is going to catch wind of the stranded Stark and launch a rescue mission to Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) rescuing the tech giant as her introduction to the Avengers, there are more than enough possibilities on who will end up being the one to rescue those stranded.

Keep scrolling to see of the ideas we had on how Stark will be rescued and taken back to Earth to help take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

How do you think he’ll get rescued? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Rescue

The prevailing theory as of this writing is that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) will be the one that ends up rescuing her soon-to-be husband, being that she’s the one that Tony’s trying to send the message to. It’s been long-reported that Potts would receive her own armor in Endgame thanks to toy leaks, and the report was seemingly confirmed after a photo of Paltrow in purple armor leaked online.

After the opening moments of the trailer — combined with the previously leaked information — it really seems as if Potts’ rescue is the most likely option.

Captain Marvel

While we know that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will have a role in Avengers: Endgame, that exact role has yet to be revealed. In fact, the character was absent from the trailer entirely. With her solo film set to be released just under two months ahead of Endgame, there’s a possibility that Marvel Studios would want to capitalize on the events of Captain Marvel by giving the character a large role in the fourth Avengers flick.

Though we’re not entirely sure what the plot of Captain Marvel will entail — especially since it’s set a few decades before Endgame in the MCU timeline — it’s clear that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) thinks she’ll be the one that helps them all, thanks to the post-credits scene of Infinity War.

Captain America and Black Widow

After Stark’s bleak message to kick off the Endgame trailer, the rest of the trailer is essentially dedicated to Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson). At one point, we see the pair talking about their plans in the cargo area of a quinjet.

Evans’ Steve Rogers goes the length to say that if their plans to play out in their favor, he’s not sure what he’ll do. Could their plans be to fly the quinjet into space in order to find Stark? We know the quinjets are tested for space, after all, as The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) flew one of them into space at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Korg and Valkyrie

Hear this out: what if The Benatar manages to come across the Asgardians that Thanos let leave before destroying the larger Asgardian vessel? Korg (Taika Waititi) nor Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) were nowhere to be found and it’s presumed they’ve made it through Thanos’ Decimation.

In fact, Thompson previously confirmed that her character made it through “in one piece and thriving” and with Endgame likely being the end road for a few characters, it makes sense Marvel Studios would try to cram as many characters as possible in the sure-to-be blockbuster.

NASA

In addition to the American space agency having fun with Marvel Studios in the wake of the Avengers: Endgame trailer release, there could be the possibility a version of the group helps return Stark to Earth. Think of it this way — perhaps the agency was concerned after Iron Man boarded the Q-Ship that went into space.

At that point, they could have started to a recovery option and after half of their team got dusted away in The Snap, maybe they’ve made recovering Stark a top priority.

Elon Musk

After NASA’s help turned out to be a dead-end online, fans quickly turned to serial entrepreneur and Space-X boss Elon Musk to try helping out with the situation. The entrepreneur has often-times been compared to a real-life Tony Stark and he even appeared alongside Downey in Iron Man 2 in a cameo role.

No One, He Dies In Space

Something that’s real and terrifying is the fact that there’s a possibility that Stark doesn’t get rescued. The billionaire simply floats along in space until he meets his untimely end due to a lack of oxygen. It’s a complete bummer to think about and would devastate Rogers as the two have yet to rekindle their friendship after the events of Captain America: Civil War.