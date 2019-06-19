Avengers Star Benedict Wong Addresses If Wong Was Sorcerer Supreme During Five Years Between Infinity War & Endgame

Avengers: Endgame answered a lot of questions about the post-snap world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe created in Avengers: Infinity War by revealing how widespread the devastation was, what survivors endured, and generally just how much the world changed thanks to Thanos’ horrifying act. But one of the questions that never got answered was exactly what Wong did after Doctor Strange’s death. After all, that death left a bit of a vacuum when it came to the role of Sorcerer Supreme. But did Wong step up and take the position in Strange’s absence?

That’s the question actor Benedict Wong was asked during a panel at Celebrity Fan Fest recently and after joking about writing a book, he admitted that maybe Wong did. After all, he was defending the Sanctum.

“He did a lot in those five years,” Wong said. “I’m writing a book there, guys, if you want to find out. I’m not really, but you know some sort of… He quite possibly because he was defending the Sanctum yeah. He didn’t dip, whoever wrote those memes!”

This isn’t the first time that Wong has said something about his character’s activities during the post-Snap world. During a Reddit AMA back in March, Wong said something similar, telling fans who asked if he thought Wong should become the Sorcerer Supreme in the wake of Strange’s death that he didn’t see why not.

“Why not!” Wong wrote. “He’s currently guarding The Sanctum.”

Now, even if Wong did take up the role of Sorcerer Supreme after the Snap, it’s something that ended up being a temporary thing. When Doctor Strange returned in Avengers: Endgame, Wong was right there beside him helping in the fight against Thanos. Interestingly, if Wong did spend time as a sort of interim Sorcerer Supreme, it might be something fans find out more about when Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters. A recent report indicates that the film may begin filming in January of 2020, putting it on track for a 2021 release while a recent rumor suggested that Brother Voodoo and Clea could make an appearance in the film

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.