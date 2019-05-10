Avengers: Endgame Writers on Fake Footage and Deleted Scenes

As it turns out, Avengers: Endgame might not have had as much “fake footage” shot as some might believe. After trailers and promotional materials aimed to mislead fans from the true narrative of the epic Marvel Studios ensemble film, it turns out it was some simple visual effects tricks or costume changes more than anything else. For example, the Hulk never showed up in Wakanda like he did in the Avengers: Infinity War trailers, and Steve Rogers and Tony Stark were wearing different clothes when they shook hands in Avengers: Endgame. Simple tricks like that were enough to keep fans from guessing the film’s ending which writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely credit to the directors.

“The trailers are mostly footage from other movies, practically,” Markus said.

When it comes to some of the tricks, those go beyond the film’s production itself. “There’s [the different costumes], where you want to make sure you don’t screw up the idea that Steve is in his 2012 outfit,” McFeely said. “Yeah, we play with Natasha’s hair so that you don’t come to too many conclusions. No, that’s mostly marketing and perhaps the Russo Brothers to an extent. Believe it or not, marketing doesn’t call the writers and get our opinion!”

“It’s all about preserving the experience,” Markus adds.

This also leads to the question of whether or not there are sequences from Avengers: Endgame‘s script or production which were left on the cutting room floor. “I think if we give them to you, and they don’t appear on the Blu-ray, then people will go, ‘Where’s that thing?’” McFeely said. “But for example, for sure, the opening of the movie, with Hawkeye and his family, was intended to be the end of Infinity War. [Thanos] was going to snap, you would go, it was how you would know the effect was wider than just Wakanda. But also, it became jarring, right? Because you’re going to watch people in Wakanda, you’re gonna watch these people on a farm, you’re gonna go to Titan and watch this. We’re sort of jumping all over the place. So, it made for a much better, if not morose opening, to this movie.”

