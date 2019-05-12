Avengers: Endgame Writers Would Like to Tackle a Moon Knight Movie

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are taking a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, something most would think is well deserved. Together, the duo has written several of the MCU’s most acclaimed films, including the past two Avengers, and the entire Captain America trilogy. Suffice to say, fans would likely eat up whatever film they chose to do next.

In a surprising twist of fate, the writing duo admits to The Hollywood Reporter that one character they’d like to tackle is none other than the Fist of Khonshu himself, Moon Knight.

“Somewhere there’s a great Moon Knight movie,” McFeely says. “But it’s complicated.”

A cult classic when it comes to comic books, Moon Knight/Marc Spector is one of the few major characters from the Marvel mythos that has yet to appear in live-action in some shape, way, or form. In fact, there hasn’t been so much as an Easter egg teasing the arrival of Mr. Knight.

The comments from McFeely come on the heels of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously revealing the production house has plans for the character — eventually.

“Yes,” Feige said last year. “Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our, in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.”

When it comes to Moon Knight, much of the source material borders on the line of horror, with several instances of a certain type of violence that most would feel too rough for a PG-13 movie from Marvel Studios. Because of that, most “Moonies” would have hoped the character joined Netflix’s “Defendersverse” of shows before it was canceled. Now that Hulu is setting up a universe of their own, however, the character could still fit in with the supernatural-based Ghost Rider and Helstrom series.

