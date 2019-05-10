‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers on War Machine and Captain Marvel Romance

Captain Marvel didn’t end up getting that much screentime in Avengers: Endgame, though fans did pick up on one possible nod to the comics during a sequence involving her and James Rhodes early on in the film. Earlier in Endgame Black Widow is speaking to several agents, including Okoye, Captain Marvel, War Machine, and Rocket Raccoon. After their meeting, the others leave but Captain Marvel stays back just a bit longer to wish Rhodey “good luck”, and there’s a small nod from Rhodes. Some took that to be a nod towards the relationship the two share in the comics, and ComicBook.com got the truth straight from the source.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak to Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and during the conversation, we asked if that interaction was a tip of the hat towards their interactions in the comics. Markus didn’t confirm that, but he is all for it if it happens in the future.

“You mean when she says, “Good luck” to him? I mean … You know, you can ship anything you want,” Markus said. “We’re aware of the comic book relationship, and should things develop in the future of the MCU, I’m all for it.” “Those crazy kids,” McFeely added.

While it can be taken that way, it wasn’t really meant that way directly in the script. “It was not so much on the page,” Markus said, with McFeely adding “Yeah.”

Carol Danvers and James Rhodes have had an off and on again relationship in the comics, and recently reunited n this year’s Captain Marvel #5. Even when they weren’t fully together the two have long had a very close friendship, and while it isn’t necessary at all to give either a love interest, it would definitely be something fun to explore in future films.

Captain Marvel will have a large part to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will likely step into more of a leadership role on the Avengers and in future events. As for Rhodes, that remains to be seen. The character has been involved in the MCU since Iron Man 2 but hasn’t been explored nearly as much as Tony Stark, so there’s still plenty of material left to mine if Don Cheadle and Marvel decide they want to.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

