Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr: “Suit up, Show Up, Records Gonna Blow Up”

Robert Downey, Jr. has taken to Twitter to encourage fans to “suit up” and “show up” for this weekend’s re-release of Avengers: Endgame. The film, which came out in May, has been released again with a few minutes of new footage, in the hopes that it can generate the $37.5 million worldwide necessary to overcome the all-time box office record currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar. The movie is still more than $100 million short of the all-time record for North American domestic box office, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but there is still a chance — albeit something of a long shot — that it could still overtake Avatar.

Regardless of how it shakes it, the re-release gives fans another chance to see Endgame, in what is an otherwise pretty quiet week at the box office. It also tees up Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be in theaters next week. When Endgame came out, Captain Marvel — which had been in theaters for a while — had a new surge in popularity as Marvel fans flooded the multiplex. With the number of screens Avengers was playing on dwindling so long after the initial release, pegging the reissue to the upcoming release of Far From Home was an idea that promised to benefit both movies — especially since Far From Home is a direct sequel to Endgame, with Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from the big twists that happened in the Avengers threequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

suit up, show up, records gonna blow up !!! #EndGameRerelease today… pic.twitter.com/2VrulGAfgr — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 28, 2019

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Will you be seeing Avengers: Endgame again in theaters? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is once again playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.