Marvel Celebrates 7 Years of ‘Avengers’ Films With New Video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to reach an interesting peak with this spring’s Avengers: Endgame, and a new motion poster reminds fans of where it all began.

The official Twitter account for Marvel UK and Ireland recently shared a short video, which shows the transition in aesthetics of all four Avengers teaser posters. The video, which you can check out below, showcases just how much the “A” logo has evolved between the first Avengers and Avengers: Endgame.

Seven years. Four posters. One letter. pic.twitter.com/YqilwOmbl8 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) January 19, 2019

The progression of those posters arguably mirrors the shift that the MCU has undergone over the years, something that will be displayed in some pretty interesting ways during Avengers: Endgame.

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” co-director Joe Russo told reporters last year. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think as story tellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” co-director Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

“[Avengers: Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.