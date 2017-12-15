‘Avengers’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Ten Years Of Pepperony

Ten years after the production of 2008’s Iron Man, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram with a new photo of herself and Pepperony’s other half: Robert Downey Jr..

Paltrow and Downey Jr. are currently working together on the set of the fourth Avengers film (which won’t have a distinct title until after Avengers: Infinity War arrives). The Pepper Potts actress captioned the black and white picture with her co-star, “10 years of #pepperony,” with some brilliant use of a the pizza and heart emojis.

Recent photos of Paltrow on the set of Avengers: Infinity War‘s sequel appeared to give away some possible spoilers for her role in the film. The actress revealed herself to be wearing a motion capture suit on Instagram, indicating a possible stint in some Iron Man or Rescue armor during the film.

Paltrow appeared in all three Iron Man films, with her character openly standing against Iron Man suits in Iron Man 3. After Tony rebuilt his suits in Captain America: Civil War, Paltrow appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming for a scene which indicated a possible engagement between Tony and Pepper.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to follow it on May 3, 2019.