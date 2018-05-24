‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $600 Million At Domestic Box Office

Avengers: Infinity War has officially raked in more than $600 million for Marvel Studios and Disney at the domestic box office.

Reaching such a milestone at the domestic box office has helped Avengers: Infinity War become the second-fastest movie to reach the $600 million mark, doing so in 26 days. Star Wars: The Force Awakens achieved the mark in 12 days. Black Panther now slides to third place for the achievement, taking 31 days to hit the mark. Jurassic World also falls to fourth place, reaching $600 million in 36 days, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s 37 days.

Worldwide, Avengers: Infinity War has grossed more than $1.838 million since release. Given the dark nature of Avengers: Infinity War‘s ending, the directors and studio saw the risk in releasing a film which didn’t have a feel-good sendoff, which has clearly not proved to be much a factor.

“It’s an innovators market, I think,” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And I think that theatrical filmmaking since the advent of social media is driven by social media and the most successful films are the ones that are driving conversations. I think that’s Marvel has succeeded and tied up with sort of global interconnectivity and people being able to express their feelings and their passion for these movies as each one unfurls. So, we ultimately were interested, not only as fans and as storytellers, in real emotional catharsis and taking the audience on a journey. We think we live in a really complicated world and we wanted to tell a really complicated story.”

As of Tuesday, Marvel films had accounted for more than 31% of the domestic box office totals for the year, with that number only growing as Deadpool 2 continues to bring people to theaters throughout the week, as well. Still to come from the super hero genre this year are Ant-Man and The Wasp, Venom, and Aquaman.

In the coming weeks, the super hero genre will see some stiff competition from the likes of Solo: A Stars Wars Story and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Both films are expected to post massive numbers at the box office. To date, other big Hollywood films such as A Quiet Place, Game Night, and Rampage have posted box office scores of $176 million, $68 million, and $92.5 million domestically, respectively.

