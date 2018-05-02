Will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Propel ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ To A Giant-Size Box Office?

Ant-Man and The Wasp might be on its way to a giant-sized box office bolstered by Avengers: Infinity War‘s success.

The film will most certainly top the original Ant-Man movie from 2015, which totaled $180.2 million at the domestic box office and $339.1 million worldwide during its theatrical run. In fact, Ant-Man and The Wasp will likely make about half of its predecessor’s entire domestic run in just the opening weekend. While the first Ant-Man film was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry to follow Avengers: Age of Ultron, the second Avengers movie did not see the same critical success and spawn a phenomenon type of event upon release.

Meanwhile, Iron Man 3 followed the wildly successful The Avengers just one year after the release and posted a monstrous box office total. While everyone was buzzing about the first big team-up movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark came back into the mix for a personal and standalone adventure which hauled in $409 million worldwide and totaled over $800 million worldwide on the heels of The Avengers $623 million domestic run which lead to a $1.518 billion worldwide total.

Given the cliffhanger nature of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been left seeking answers and clues regarding what is next for their Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. They may or may not get those clues in Ant-Man and The Wasp, which looks to be very much a standalone adventure, but the hunger for details has, at a minimum, sent hundreds of thousands of people to the Internet with chatter. Many of those people are hearing of Ant-Man and The Wasp for the first time, probably having seen a trailer play before their screening of Avengers: Infinity War.

In fact, Avengers: Infinity War not only had the largest opening weekend at the box office. It also beat out Ant-Man‘s entire run in its first three days. It’s safe to say the Marvel train is moving at all-time speeds right now, with the next stop being Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The question is: how much money can Ant-Man and The Wasp make? Pending reviews and ties the most recent Avengers film, it’s possible for the film to soar towards $100 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. In fact, only a half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films have opened north of $100 million domestically: Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther. A six-figure opening would put Ant-Man and The Wasp in impressive company and is certainly a possibility for the man and, now, woman who can shrink, grow, fly, and shoot blasters.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.