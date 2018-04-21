Anthony Mackie Calls Mark Ruffalo “Institution of Trouble” on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters in less than a week and will see the heroes in what might be the most serious battle they’ve ever faced. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building up to the epic show down with Thanos for a decade. However, despite the seriousness of the threat it sounds like one of the film’s stars loved to stir up fun trouble on the set.

Anthony Mackie appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America recently to promote Infinity War and revealed that while there was a lot of improvisation allowed on the set, co-star Mark Ruffalo took it to goofy level that made him an “institution of trouble”.

“Well, the biggest problem was Ruffalo,” Mackie said. “Mark Ruffalo is an institution of trouble. He would do all this ridiculous stuff on set and crack people up and pinch you in awkward places. He’s hilarious. He is problems.”

Mackie has a history of teasing about his co-stars being trouble of some sort. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon has notably taken playful shots at Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Tom Holland since appearing with him in Captain America: Civil War — though he recently explained that his good-natured feud with the actor was over. However, Ruffalo does have his own reputation of being a joker. The Bruce Banner/Hulk actor has teased Holland about his propensity for leaking things even while having had his own issues with accidentally revealing too much or even joking about everyone dying in Infinity War.

This time, though, it sounds like Ruffalo’s mischievousness was mitigated by the stunts on set. When it was suggested that Ruffalo couldn’t improvise fights, Mackie explained that his co-star did, but if Ruffalo improvised too much, there were stunt men that made sure the fights and action scenes worked out well.

“No, he’ll do that, too!” Mackie said. “He would throw a left hook quick. Luckily, we have great stunt men so literally as soon as we get to this [fight pose,] they say ‘cut’ put our stunt men in and let them go. They fall, we jump in.”

“Institutions of trouble” on set notwithstanding, Mackie has his own share of fun when it comes to Infinity War. The actor recently told Jimmy Fallon his take on the movie’s plot and it’s hilariously unexpected.

“It’s tricky,” he said. “So, there’s a dude named Thanos, right, or Than-os, wherever you’re from,” Mackie said. “Thanos gets mad because we beat up his boy, so he’s like yo, I’mma get those Infinity Stones and I’mma come back and show you what’s up. So, Captain America call us and like yo, Thanos coming and it’s about to get real, I’m going to need you to slide through right quick, so we can figure out what’s going on. That’ what Captain America said, and all of us go…no doubt. There was a rewrite. The original script is not the script you see.”

“So, we skedaddle, go to Cap, Cap tells us what’s going down,” Mackie said. “We meet up with Thanos, give him the business, and then that’s the end of part 3. That’s the movie.”

