‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Best Fan Posters of Characters Who Might Be in the Movie

Avengers: Infinity War got a major promotional push this week, with the release of a new gallery of fan posters for the film, as well as a new IMAX poster that also contained a fun little Easter egg hunt.

With so much new promotional artwork now out there, fans have understandably been inspired to create their own pieces, and they’ve stumbled on to a fun theme. There’s still so much secrecy surrounding Avengers: Infinity War‘s plotline and twists, including all the possible surprise cameos from Marvel Cinematic Universe characters no one would expect. To that end, fans have come together to create new Infinity War character posters for characters who they wish to appear in the film, as well as a very special on-sheet for a character who has been missing from all the marketing thus far.

Check out the best of those fan posters, below:

DAREDEVIL

(via Reddit)

KORG

(via Reddit)

HAWKEYE / RONIN

(by BossLogic)

The Daredevil poster is simply in keeping with a lot of fans’ desire to see The Defenders Netflix heroes included in Infinity War; the Korg poster is love-letter to the Thor: Ragnarok character who has become a breakout star; and this Hawkeye poster by our friend BossLogic invokes the character’s Ronin persona in a really cool and original MCU way.

Marvel fans have delivered an outpouring of fan-inspired creative work in the lead-in weeks to Infinity War‘s release. For every humorous fan poster honoring Hawkeye or other “lost characters,” there have also been a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe video retrospectives that have given us (and many other fans) legitimate feels.

Marvel mania has never been higher, as we come down the final stretch to Infinity War‘s release. The first projections for opening weekend spell a serious fight for Avengers 3 to be Marvel Studios’ top-grosser, but it’s a goal that could definitely be achieved – especially if word of mouth carries the film to even bigger box office hauls in the following weeks. With Black Panther having rocketed to billion-dollar success in record time, sky truly is the limit for Avengers: Infinity War. However, some first reactions to recent footage from the film may have reason to make fans worry…

