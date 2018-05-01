The Biggest Questions ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Left Unanswered

Avengers: Infinity War is here, and millions of fans are trying to process all the things the film threw at them. The blockbuster kept a promise to upturn the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos went about collecting the Infinity Stones, and its big cliffhanger left audiences dumbstruck. In fact, most fans left the film with more questions than answers, but that is all right.

After all, ComicBook is here to breakdown some of the top unanswered questions Avengers: Infinity War left behind!

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

From Xandar to Red Skull, the latest Avengers entry prompted a whole bunch of questions and very few answers. Time will only tell fans the answers to those queries, but the answer key may not rest within Avengers 4. With Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel on the horizon, Marvel Studios has lots of space left to address your burning questions, and there are several that fans are dying to have answered ASAP!

How Did Xandar’s Destruction Happen?

The MCU knows how to slip important information by fans on the fly, but that doesn’t mean audiences don’t need to know the ins-and-outs of those bombs. When Avengers: Infinity War saw Thor confirm that Xandar had been decimated by Thanos, fans had a lot of questions about the ordeal and received zero explanation.

According to the film, Thanos went after Xandar as the world was hiding the Power Stone, and the Mad Titan needed it. The villain managed to wipe out at least half the planet’s population and stole the stone despite Xandar being powerful enough to stave off Ronin way back when. Avengers: Infinity War moved beyond the issue pretty quick, but there is a chance fans will learn more about the planet’s destruction should Marvel Studios introduce Nova to the MCU soon.

Where Are Valkyrie And Thor’s Sakaar Comrades?

The opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War left fans know a few major things, but it did little to assure fans about Valkyrie or the Sakaar gang. At the end of Thor: Ragnarok, the group of MCU newcomers were seen being approached by the Sanctuary II, but they weren’t seen anywhere in the carnage Thanos’ Black Order left behind after they attacked the refugee vessel. The crowded scene didn’t have much room to address those characters’ fates, so fans are left to believe they managed to survive, escape into space, or were killed with all the other Asgardians. So, here’s to hoping Avengers 4 will shed more light on their status.

How Did the Star-Lord, Gamora Romance Come About?

Clearly, a solid chunk of time has passed between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. The intergalactic heroes come back into play when they receive a distress call, but fans can tell the biggest passage of time by how cozy Star-Lord and Gamora have gotten. The two went from being flirtatious to being in a full-on relationship involving a smooch and declaration of love. So, fans would like to know how these space renegades got their groove going.

Where Did Hawkeye, Ant-Man End Up?

Avengers: Infinity War includes a bunch of heroes, but there are some who just never show up. The film explains why Ant-Man and Hawkeye are missing in action, but fans are desperate to know what happened to the duo in light of Thanos’ final move. After gathering all the Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan snapped them together to wipe out half of humanity, but what does that mean for the absent heroes?

Well, fans will find out one part of this answer soon. This year, Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to go live, and the film will begin before Thanos heads to Earth. As for Hawkeye, fans know Jeremy Renner has a part in Avengers 4, so it would seem the hero made it out of the snap alive. However, that is not to say anything about his family.

Where Did Thanos Go?

After Thanos sees his big plan through, fans were ready to see the Mad Titan gloat about his victory. However, the Avengers film took everyone for a loop as it caught up with the baddie on a strange, tranquil planet where he watched the sun rise. His final destination has fans drawing a blank, but the comics may hold the answer to the big question. After all, at the end of Infinity Gauntlet‘s sixth issue, readers learn Thanos has retired his quest after losing control over the Infinity Stones. This planet could be the one seen in the comics, but the MCU could throw a wrench into that comic origin if it so chooses.

What Happens to the Red Skull Now?

Avengers: Infinity War did some truly surprising things, but few can top its reveal of the Red Skull. The villain was last seen in Captain America: The First Avenger, and many assumed the baddie died after touching the Tersseract. However, the Red Skull was really teleported by the Space Stone and forced to guard the Soul Stone thanks to the cosmic order of things. Now that the Soul Stone has been taken by Thanos, fans are left wondering how the Red Skull will fit back into the MCU and whether he’ll be coming face to face with Captain America once more.

Where Is Captain Marvel?

Oh, Captain Marvel… Fans have been waiting for the hero’s arrival to the MCU, and Carol Danvers will make those dreams come true soon. The post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War ended with a disintegrating Nick Fury signaling Captain Marvel on an outfitted pager, but there is no telling where the heroine is these days. If Nick summoned her, then the spy is clearly confident she hasn’t been turned to dust, so that might indicate Captain Marvel isn’t on Earth. So, fans will surely learn more about her whereabouts when Marvel Studios releases its solo Captain Marvel movie next year.

What Was That Weird Orange World Thanos Went To?

If you have questions about Thanos’ mind-boggling trips to that strange orange world of his, you are not alone. The brief scene didn’t give fans any explanation of what was going on, but comic readers feel sure they know the answer anyway. As fans saw, Thanos woke up in a tranquil world after snapping the Infinity Gauntlet and ran into a younger version of Gamora there. The locale’s orange glow and otherworldly aura make it a ringer for the Soulworld, a pocket dimension within the Soul Stone. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised if this little world gets expanded upon in Avengers 4.

What Was Up With Doctor Strange’s Sacrifice?

When Doctor Strange gave the Time Stone to Thanos to save Iron Man, even Tony was taken back. The sorcerer made it clear he would do no such thing before the battle began, but he did it in the end. Doctor Strange made things even — uh — stranger by telling Tony they were heading into the endgame before he was turned to ash, but fans think they already know what the hero was referencing there.

Remember when Doctor Strange used the Time Stone to look into millions of futures to find a way to beat Thanos? He found one where the good guys won, and it might have required one of two things. First of all, that one universe may have required Tony Stark to live, so Doctor Strange made the sacrifice short-term to win the long play. The winning universe may have also needed Thanos to wield the Time Stone, and Doctor Strange took advantage of that situation to save a friend while giving those who survived Thanos’ attack a chance to win.

What Happened to the Infinity Gauntlet?

The final question fans are asking about Avengers: Infinity War has to do with Thanos’ big weapon. After scouring the universe, the Mad Titan managed to collect all of the Infinity Stones, but the powerful tool he had crafted to wield the relics may be defunct. After snapping his completed gauntlet, fans watched as the weapon wilted and appeared to burn out. Thanos was still able to use it to escape, but fans are curious whether the Infinity Gauntlet has the power it once did. And, if not, then how are the Avengers meant to use its Infinity Stones to undo the deaths the Mad Titan caused?