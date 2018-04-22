‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Extended Black Order Fight Clip Released

The Avengers battle the Children of Thanos in a new clip from Avengers: Infinity War.

The clip shows Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), and the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) teaming up to take on Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight, the husband-and-wife duo from the Black Order.

Carrie Coon plays Proxima Midnight and Peter Dinklage reportedly voices Corvus Glaive.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive are just two members of the Black Order serving at Thanos’ will. They are joined by the cunning Ebony Maw, and the bruiser Cull Obsidian, who is called Black Dwarf in the comics. In the comics, the Black Order also had a powerful psychic member named Supergiant and later an additional member going by Black Swan, but neither character appears to be included in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Black Order in the Marvel Comics universe is made up of Thanos’ elite agents, the most vicious, brutal, and effective of his many minions. It is interesting that they have been referred to as the “Children of Thanos” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since both Gamora and Nebula were “daughters” of Thanos, perhaps indicating that they were also once members of the Black Order before going rogue in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo previously explained why he and co-director Anthony Russo wanted to include the Black Order in the film.

“We get inspired by a lot of different material when we’re working on the movie,” he said. “We pulled from both Infinity runs for this, and look, there are a scary bunch of characters who I happen to think, when I read the Infinity run, were super cool. And when I got the opportunity to make this movie, I said I have to do the Black Order. You know, we have so many characters and Thanos needs to be teased out. You can’t have the characters challenging him every step of the way. There has to be characters that they have to go through to get to him. The Black Order is the perfect cast of characters to do that with.”

