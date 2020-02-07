Professor Hulk Meets Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene

A deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War shows the original arrival of Professor Hulk, an evolution of Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner which was ultimately saved for Avengers: Endgame. In the scene, the smart version of the Hulk meets Black Widow, a character Bruce Banner was formerly engaged in a romantic relationship with. The sequence is from late in the movie when the group was in battle with Thanos’ army in Wakanda. Ultimately, the Hulk did not show up at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, despite famously being advertised as charging into battle with the rest of the Avengers heroes.

The scene begins with Falcon and Black Widow coming upon the Hulk walking out of the woods. When Natasha starts to do her whole, “Sun’s gettin’ real low,” thing, the Hulk talks to her…

“Hello, Nat,” he says. “It’s okay. We worked it out. In fact, I’d say it’s gone from worst case to, I don’t know if it’s best case ,but very, very manageable.”

The writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, opened up about the original plan to introduce the smart version of Hulk in the earlier film during in interview with ComicBook.com in 2019. In fact, they fought to keep the moment in the first movie.

“We screamed bloody murder when it was decided, and we helped decide it, but mostly we were the last ones in the room to acquiesce, was changing the smart Hulk transformation at the end of Infinity War,” McFeely said. “Because it was designed for him to pop out of the [Hulkbuster armor] as smart Hulk, and we’re just going, ‘No you can’t… We can’t undo that. Because the whole first act of Endgame–“

“We’d already shot it,” Markus added.

“Yeah we’d already shot it. How are we going to explain it and all this stuff?” McFeely said. “It was much better for the movie if it didn’t happen, because it’s part of this whole somber end of act three. But that was the biggest thing where Chris and I were like, ‘They’re screwing it up!’”

“I completely understand why it got cut and I think it works, actually, better without it,” Markus concluded.

