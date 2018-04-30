Josh Brolin Thanks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans For Biggest Opening In Movie History

Josh Brolin, who plays ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, shared a video message aimed at fans Monday following the record breaking success of the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

“Hey guys, I just want to say that I’m completely blown away at the business that Avengers: Infinity War has done,” Brolin says in the one-minute self-shot video.

“I want to thank [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Louis D’Esposito, [first assistant director] Chris Castaldi, the cast and crew of Avengers: Infinity War, [visual effects supervisor] Swen Gillberg, who was a major part in helping create Thanos, I thought you did an amazing job.”

The Academy Award-nominated actor goes on to thank moviegoers around the world, who helped give Infinity War the biggest worldwide opening of all time, surpassing even Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“But most of all, the fans. It’s become a global event, it’s the biggest opening in history, and that’s because of you — all the people who grew up with this, all the people that lived this since they were children,” Brolin said.

“I hope that you’re satisfied with the result, because I know I am. You know, I’m blown away by the movie. I’ve seen it twice now, once with my wife and I — we snuck into a theater and saw it and really got to take it in and it was something else,” he added.

“So thank you guys so much, without you this wouldn’t happen. The biggest opening in movie history, wow.”

Infinity War brought in $258 million domestically over opening weekend, for a global total in the neighborhood of $635M – $637 million.

For perspective on just how big those numbers are, Marvel’s latest will beat out Justice League‘s entire lifetime box office totals by end of business Monday.

Among its multiple successes in just days of release, Infinity War now holds the records for biggest domestic and international opening of all time, biggest superhero opening of all time, biggest Saturday and Sunday of all time in North America, and the biggest opening of all time in seven international markets.

Wow, indeed.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.