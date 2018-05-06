‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Box Office Second Weekend Numbers Are Officially Out

Avengers: Infinity War has officially had the second-best second weekend of all time at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War earned an estimated $112.5 million in its second frame. That’s less than the expected $120 million that the movie was estimated to make after earning $31.8 million in its second Friday but still enough to surpass Black Panther‘s $111.6 million second weekend take. The film is now one of only five films ever to make $100 million at the domestic box office on its second weekend. The other three are Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149 million), Jurassic World ($106 million), and a third Marvel Studios film, Marvel’s The Avengers ($103 million).

Avengers: Infinity War‘s box office total will stand at $450.8 million, making it the second-fastest film to the $400 million mark ever at the domestic box office. Globally, Avengers: Infinity War is the fastest film ever to hit $1 billion. The film’s incredible money-making pace us wondering if it could surpass the $2 billion mark.

Black Panther is still earning at the box office even as Avengers: Infinity War is now leading Marvel’s charge. Black Panther earned an estimated $3.1 million in its twelfth weekend, bringing its domestic total of $693 million. With the $700 million mark just barely out of reach, Disney may choose to keep Black Panther in theaters a while longer to reach that milestone benchmark.

Paramount Pictures’ horror hit A Quiet Place takes third place in its fifth weekend at the box office. The film will earn about $8 million from 3,565 locations, which will bring its box office total to approximately $160 million.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Rampage is also in the top ten this weekend. The film is expected to earn $4.6 million for a fifth-place finish, bringing its overall total to $84.6 million.

1. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Two

Friday: $30.3 million

Weekend: $112.5 million

Total: $450.8 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

2. Overboard

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.4 million

Weekend: $14.5 million

Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo — a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy. After unjustly firing Kate, Leonardo falls off the boat and wakes up with no memory of who he is. To get payback, Kate shows up at the hospital and convinces the confused amnesiac that they’re married. As Leonardo tries to get used to manual labor and his new family, Kate starts to wonder how long she can keep fooling her fake husband.

Overboard is a remake of the 1987 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Rob Greenberg, written by Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon and stars Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz.

3. A Quiet Place

Week Three

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $7.7 million

Total: $160 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

4. I Feel Pretty

Week Three

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $38.1 million

A woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

I Feel Pretty is directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are both making their directorial debuts. The film stars Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, and Lauren Hutton.

5. Rampage

Week Four

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.5 million

Total: $84.6 million

Global icon Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure “Rampage,” directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers.

But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

6. Black Panther

Week 12

Friday: $959,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $693.1 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

7. Tully

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $3.1 million

Marlo is a New York suburbanite who’s about to give birth to her third child. Her husband Ron is loving and works hard, but remains clueless about the demands that motherhood puts on his wife. When the baby is born, Marlo’s wealthy brother hires a nighttime nanny named Tully to help his sister handle the workload. Hesitant at first, Marlo soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does — forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend.

Tully is directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass, and Ron Livingston.

8. Super Troopers 2

Week Three

Friday: $519,000

Weekend: $1.9 million

Total: $25.5 million

Fired for their previous shenanigans, former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption from Capt. O’Hagan and Gov. Jessan. The wacky quintet must provide law enforcement for a French Canadian town that’s transitioning to U.S. sovereignty. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties, a smuggling ring and a 1,300-pound bear.

Super Troopers 2 is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. The film stars Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske of the Broken Lizard comedy group.

9. Truth or Dare

Week Four

Friday: $554,000

Weekend: $1.86 million

Total: $38.1 million

Olivia, Lucas and a group of their college friends travel to Mexico for one last getaway before graduation. While there, a stranger convinces one of the students to play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare with the others. Once the game starts, it awakens something evil — a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked — tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.

Truth or Dare is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Wadlow. The film stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron,

10. Blockers

Week Five

Friday: $552,000

Weekend: $1.83 million

Total: $56.3 million

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Blockers is directed by Kay Cannon and written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Russell. The film stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon.