‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Weird Trailer Imagines If Captain Marvel Was in the Movie

Fans are eagerly awaiting the big-screen debut of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and a new edit reimagines it in a very particular way.

A new “Weird Trailer” video from Aldo Jones edits together footage from the Captain Marvel trailer and Avengers: Infinity War, to where Carol shows up during the Battle of Wakanda to punch Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the head.

While the fan-edit arguably has a couple hiccups, it is fairly effective, and definitely outlines a completely different path for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, as the film’s directors have been quick to argue, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) not “going for the head” was a pretty major decision.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened.” Russo continued. “These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

So, while Carol and her fists might not have been a part of Infinity War, she definitely will play a role in Avengers 4, which will be handled in a unique way.

“For us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character.” Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com of the film’s approach to Captain Marvel. “‘How is the character human? How is the character accessible?’ I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

