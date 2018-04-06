Did an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Producer Tease an Appearance by Michelle Pfeiffer?

Avengers: Infinity War already boasts a wide cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, but could another one end up joining the list?

The Hollywood Reporter recently did a profile on Victoria Alonso, the executive VP of Physical Production at Marvel Studios. When talking about bringing so many MCU cast members under one roof on several occasions, Alonso happened to bring up Michelle Pfeiffer, who is set to appear as Janet Van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“We didn’t have everyone there all the time. That only happened for two or three days.” Alonso explained. “…I’m not going to lie to you, I cried [seeing everyone together]. You say to yourself, “Huh?” You have big stars talking about other big stars as in, ‘Gasp, is that Michelle Pfeiffer? It is! Oh, was that so-and-so?’ It’s like their little Hollywood moment, which I found lovely and endearing.”

So, could Alonso be referencing something involved with Infinity War itself? Well, it’s somewhat hard to say. Most likely, it sounds like Alonso could be referencing the MCU’s “class photo”, which brought almost all of the franchise’s actors and directors together for one photo. Pfeiffer was definitely involved with that photoshoot, near the middle of the photo by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Jeff Goldblum. And Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also previously spoken about Michelle’s star power at the event, saying that many of the actors had a similar response to seeing her at the set of the cast photo.

“You can tell how big Michelle is,” Feige explained. “because all the other movie stars are going, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer over there?’”

And beyond that, it isn’t easy to put together how Janet Van Dyne could even play a role in Infinity War, months before she plays a larger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Especially considering the fact that both Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are not officially confirmed for the film, and the fact that Janet is currently stuck in the Quantum Realm, it would be an interesting leap to have her in the film in some way.

But either way, fans can expect Pfeiffer to have a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, something that she herself is excited to bring about.

“[Ant-Man] this great sense of humor about it and just this unusual tone,” Pfeiffer said during an interview last year. “This new script has the same thing. It’s nicely written.”

Would you like to see the original Wasp make an appearance in Infinity War, or do you think her debut should be saved for Ant-Man and the Wasp? Sound off in the comments below,

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.