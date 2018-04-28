‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Reveals the Strongest Character in the MCU

Marvel stars just can’t seem to agree on the strongest or best character in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet, Marvel celebs make their cases for their characters:

“He’s a god. He has powers beyond the realm of Earth,” says Thor star Chris Hemsworth, whose Asgardian Avenger has hailed himself as “the strongest Avenger.”

But according to Bruce Banner’s Mark Ruffalo, it’s the other strongest Avenger, the Hulk, who wins this one:

“Well, because he’s the strongest and the smartest, and those two things together, they’re unbeatable,” Ruffalo says.

“Everyone would think ‘oh, it’s physically, yeah, because he’s made of rocks and stuff,’ but it’s actually his heart,” explains Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi of rocky Kronan Korg, played by Waititi.

“Just in the name, M’Baku,” says Black Panther star Winston Duke. “Three syllables. Succinct. Strong.”

“Just because he is,” says star Josh Brolin of Thanos, whose ultimate bad guy proves Marvel’s most dangerous and powerful threat yet. “There’s just no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Korg’s heart “is actually made of gold, which as we know is stronger than quartz, stronger than marble, stronger than granite,” continues Waititi, making his case for Thor’s lovable newfound ally. “Stronger than slate, stronger than pebbles, stronger than sand.”

He continues: “So that is why he’s the strongest. Because his heart is pure hold. That’s why he’s also very heavy, ’cause his heart is like that big. Pure, solid gold. Also very hard to get blood pumping in and out of the aorta chambers when your heart’s made of gold.”

Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, wields the most power because “that’s how they wrote her,” says actress Elizabeth Olsen with a smile.

But it’s actually the locked and loaded War Machine “because I’m playing him,” says Don Cheadle. “I mean, isn’t that an obvious answer?”

Offering her reasoning for young Wakandan tech genius Shuri being the best, actress Letitia Wright says T’Challa’s younger sister is strong “because she’s cool, she is not afraid to tell you that her ideas are better, she is a princess, and she’s cool.”

“Why is Star-Lord the most awesome character in the MCU? I don’t know that anyone said that,” said Guardians of the Galaxy leading man Chris Pratt, feigning smugness that turns into a smolder. “I know everyone says that! It’s because he’s so humble.”

The stars and many, many more can be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, now playing.