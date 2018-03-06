‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Creates Character Posters We All Want

Marvel is playing things so close to the vest when it comes to Avengers: Infinity War that fans have largely taken the reigns when it comes to creating promotional materials for it. As the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches its release date, more and more fan-inspired materials seem to be hitting the Internet – such as this lineup of character posters from Alastor_C:

The idea here is your classic character poster montage – one that highlights each of the various Avengers characters in some nice ways. It could be a little more sophisticated; a lot of posters of this design can actually assemble (pun) to form one complete picture, but the shared Statue of Liberty backdrop in each one-sheet makes that impossible.

There’s also a decision to go with throwback costumes: the most recent Infinity War trailers have clearly shown that Winter Soldier’s Wakandan arm upgrade is obsidian in color, with gold highlights running through it. We’ve clearly seen that Captain America and his Secret Avengers will all have different costumes – as will Iron Man and the “Iron Spider” version of Spider-Man. Regardless, this is some great throwback inspiration for Infinity War, and the “Reassemble” line is something Marvel Studios should definitely “borrow” for its own poster campaign.

