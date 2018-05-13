‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Huge $200 Million Opening Weekend in China

Avengers: Infinity War may have had a record-breaking opening weekend in China.

While there are some conflicting estimates, all suggest that Avengers: Infinity War opened to at least $200 million in China this weekend. That’s well above the previous record holder in dollar amount, Monster Hunt 2 with $187.9 million, but the current exchange rate has created some confusion over whether Infinity War beat the film in terms of local currency.

Disney is currently reporting that Infinity War‘s local currency total is actually slightly lower than that of The Fate of The Furious, which is currently the highest-opening Hollywood movie in the region.

This massive opening in China helped Avengers: Infinity War to dominate the global box office this weekend, earning another $349 million worldwide and bringing its global total to $1.607 billion. The film is now the fifth-highest grossing of all time, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Furious 7, Marvel’s The Avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. It is expected to make another $60 million domestic this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark. Domestically, the film just became the second-fastest to $500 million.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

