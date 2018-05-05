‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chris Hemsworth Explains What’s Going on in This Photo With Chris Pratt

Several members of the cast of Avengers: Infinity War were guests on Conan this week and the appearance gave Chris Hemsworth an opportunity to explain what exactly was going on in one peculiar photo of himself with co-star Chris Pratt.

The photo, as seen in the above video, show Pratt smiling awkwardly at the camera while Hemsworth’s stares down at Pratt with arm stretched behind Pratt’s back.

Hemsworth uses a lot of random medical jargon about the spine to explain that, basically, he was grabbing Pratt’s ass. You can watch above.

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to earn $122 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office. That means it will become the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind on Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time last week, earning $257.6 million to outdo Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ previous record of $247.9 million.

This week, Avengers: Infinity War became the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally. The film is Marvel Studios’ sixth to reach that benchmark.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War has received strong reviews from most critics, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.