Which Fallen Characters From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Stay Dead After ‘Endgame’?

In just one week’s time, Avengers: Endgame will arrive in theaters all across the world, and fans will finally know how the story ends. This time last year, Avengers: Infinity War shocked everyone by concluding the film with half of the known universe being snapped out of existence, leaving several popular heroes as nothing put a pile of dust.

We all expect those characters to return by the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, thanks to the work of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the rest of the remaining heroes. Black Panther, Spider-Man, and the others are definitely coming back, one way or another. But what about those characters that died in Infinity War before the Snap?

Loki and Gamora are just two of the characters who met their fate during the movie, and it’s probably safe to assume that simply reversing the Snap won’t change a thing for them. So will they stay dead for good?

That’s certainly not outside the realm of possibilities. Let’s take a look at each of the characters that lost their lives in Avengers: Infinity War, and whether or not there’s a way for them to come back in Endgame.

Heimdall

Alright so the first major character we saw die in Avengers: Infinity War was Thor’s best friend, Heimdall, who lost his life just a couple of minutes into the movie. It was also a very definitive death. Thanos killed him on screen and there’s no second guessing that.

If the Snap gets reversed, it’s likely that Heimdall won’t find his way back because his death came long before the Snap occurred. There’s a chance that Thor could go back in time and try to stop Heimdall’s death, given that they were best friends. But if Thor was to alter time and space to save a life, it would Loki’s, not Heimdall’s.

Speaking of which…

Loki

Loki’s death is a complicated one, strictly because we’ve experienced Loki dying multiple times in the MCU. Yes, this occurred on screen, and Thanos was the one doing the killing, but it still wouldn’t be wise to bet against Loki pulling off something ridiculous and unbelievable.

There’s also the potential that Thor could save Loki somehow if time travel is part of Avengers: Endgame. We’ve seen the God of Mischief in set photos that look as though they were from the battle of New York. This is certainly a possibility, but it doesn’t make too much sense from a narrative perspective.

Odds are, Loki stays dead after this one. Since he’s really, REALLY old, the MCU will simply continue to use him in prequel scenarios, like his Disney+ series. Maybe even in Captain Marvel 2?

The Black Order

The Black Order is toast, plain and simple. Three of the four children of Thanos met their gruesome ends at the hands of the Avengers during the Battle of Wakanda. The only one that has a chance of returning is Ebony Maw, considering he was just sent out into the vacuum of space and no one has officially said he couldn’t survive that. But let’s be honest, that isn’t likely.

The believable scenario is that these warriors were simply well-designed B-characters who were just meant to make Thanos look even more powerful.

If the Black Order were to return, it would have to be by Thanos’ design. After all, he’s got the Time Stone. Why not?

Vision

Vision is a tricky one to figure out. There was a notion that he could survive without the Mind Stone in his forehead, but we never got to see that play out because the Black Order stormed Wakanda before Shuri could safely remove it. So instead, Vision had to die along with the stone.

If the stones are gone, or in the possession of Thanos, Vision isn’t coming back. At least not in the same way that we remember him.

Perhaps there’s a way for them to preserve his memories and transfer them into a new android.

Gamora

Of all the dead characters in Avengers: Infinity War, not counting those lost in the Snap, Gamora’s future is the one that is the hardest to predict. She died before the Snap occurred, but her death was directly tied to the stones themselves.

The most popular theory stemming from the events of Infinity War is all about Soul World, and the idea that that’s where Gamora is trapped. There’s also the notion that everyone that died in the Snap has joined her there.

This, along with the existence of a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, leads many to believe that Gamora will live. That’s probably going to happen, but we won’t know for another week.

Asgardians

The Asgardians on the ship with Thor and Loki are often lumped in with the Snap victims because they were split in half. 50% lived while 50% died.

That’s not the case, though. Thanos killed all of them with his Black Order. It was a systematic killing, much like what Thanos did to Gamora’s home planet.

These folks aren’t coming back. Fortunately, Valkyrie and Korg didn’t die in this event.

Collector

Honestly, we have no idea what happened to the Collector in Avengers: Infinity War. None.

Thanos took the Reality Stone from his collection, and destroyed the entire place in the process, but we never saw the Collector at any point, save for the fake version Thanos produced. He could have been away at the time, or made a deal for Thanos to take the stone and let him walk away. That would make sense for the Collector.

But, if he was killed by Thanos, there’s no way he’s coming back.