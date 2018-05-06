‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Tease Deleted Scene

As the biggest movie from Marvel Studios yet, it should come as no surprise that Avengers: Infinity War didn’t leave a lot for the cutting room floor. But there’s one deleted scene the directors wish could have been a part of the movie.

While speaking with EW, directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about one comedic scene with the Guardians Of The Galaxy that they say will be included as part of the special features when the film is released on home video.

“I think there’s one really funny Guardians scene that didn’t make the cut,” said Joe. “Everything else was just sort of little loose ends here and there … [The Guardians scene is] just more of a straight-up comedic scene.”

“It’s a scene where they’re sort of stuck,” added Anthony. “There’s a point in the movie where they’re stuck without knowing what to do. And it was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go.”

So while fans will get to see that scene on the Blu-ray version of the film, don’t expect a whole lot more.

“Our first directors’ cut was probably 2:40 or 2:30,” Joe said. “We’re pretty close to where the directors’ cut was.”

When it comes to a movie the massive size of Avengers: Infinity War, the director revealed that they didn’t have the luxury of shooting a plethora of material that wasn’t vital to the film’s story.

“You have to be so vigilant in the script phase about what you are going to include in the movie just from a storytelling standpoint and be really difficult on the material, because it is so expensive to acquire the material and you have limited time with some of the actors. Schedules don’t always line up, so you have to be really targeted,” Joe said.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. With the movie only playing in theaters for a week, there’s no word yet on when it will be released for home video.

Are you bummed there won't be many deleted scenes? Or is that good for the finished movie that fans get to see?