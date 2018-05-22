Exclusive ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Details Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War‘s relentless pace didn’t allow much room for deleted scenes but one involving the Guardians of the Galaxy characters has been revealed by the directors.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo revealed details of the scene which they had shot and directed, but ultimately cut from the theatrical release of Avengers: Infinity War. Still, they are excited for its unveiling on the eventual bonus features of the film’s blu-ray release.

“Because we have such a great relationship and we go through such a thorough process with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, we generally are pretty tight in terms of what the movie is,” Anthony Russo said. “We do have a few scenes. One of the most substantial ones is a scene we really loved. It’s a scene between the Guardians, between Pratt, Drax, and Mantis.”

While the Guardians did have some significant and hilarious scenes after Thor crashed on their windshield in Avengers: Infinity War, this scene in particular was strictly to serve the purpose of comedy.

“And it’s at that moment in the movie where they have lost Gamora to Thanos in the Knowhere and they don’t know what to do about it,” Anthony Russo went on. “They don’t know where to go. They have no idea what to do. And it serves as this very absurd scene about the Guardians not knowing what to do, that’s very, very funny. And even though we loved the scene, the movie just wasn’t asking for it at that moment.”

In the end, the Russo Brothers took a look at the story they were telling with dozens of heroes sprawling across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and ruled that this one would not supplement the movie as they might have hoped.

“It’s such a complex movie, there’s so much going on, we just needed to keep things pushing,” Anthony Russo said. “Driving harder at that moment in the show. And for that and other reasons we just ended up taking it and the movie played better without it.”

