Russo Brothers Update Twitter Avatar to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Parody of ‘Logan’ Poster

The hype for Avengers: Infinity War is gradually building, and the film’s directors are celebrating in a pretty delightful way.

The joint Twitter account for Joe and Anthony Russo recently changed its icon to something Infinity War themed, which you can check out below. The icon is taken from a piece of fanart from BossLogic, which re-imagines the poster for Logan with Infinity War‘s Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster, of course, is a reference to one of the scenes in the recent Infinity War trailer, which appears to show Thanos capturing Gamora from her Zehoberei home world. While the moment has been described multiple times throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy films, seeing it in action in the Infinity War trailer certainly took fans by surprise, and kicked off this trend of new fan art and fan videos.

While the Russos changing their Twitter icon isn’t necessarily the biggest Infinity War news over the past twenty-four hours, it certainly will pique the interest of some fans. And in a way, the change further illustrates just how significant of a role that Thanos reportedly has in the film.

“I’m most excited for the audience to learn about him.” Joe Russo said during an interview last year. “I think he’s a very interesting and complex villain. That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Anthony Russo explained during a set visit. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Fans will get to see Thanos’ story unfold when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.