‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Disney Pins Revealed

The promotional campaign for Avengers: Infinity War is in full swing, and it looks like Disney Parks attendees can celebrate in a pretty rad way.

Twitter user Disney Pins Blog recently shared a look at the first collectible pins for Infinity War. The first three pins, which have been spotted at Disneyland, can be found below.

The very first Avengers: Infinity War Pins have been released at Disneyland! https://t.co/A8dVTtCk5n pic.twitter.com/6zj08crZrm — Disney Pins Blog (@DisneyPinsBlog) March 9, 2018

The leftmost pin follows a similar design to a recent piece of Infinity War promo art, showing the heroes’ various symbols connected together in a sort of web. The middle pin provides a pretty cool-looking version of the Infinity Gauntlet, following one of the several different arrangements that the Infinity Stones have taken thus far. And the third pin shows a version of Captain America’s somewhat-controversial new shield, with the Avengers logo in the center.

A fourth pin has also been found, which shows a full depiction of Thanos (Josh Brolin) holding the Infinity Gauntlet, while standing on top of the Avengers logo.

Another Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Pin has been spotted! Found in the Mission Breakout gift shop at Disney California Adventure Park. View all: https://t.co/A8dVTtCk5n pic.twitter.com/Ct6po4qnqY — Disney Pins Blog (@DisneyPinsBlog) March 13, 2018

It’s safe to say that hype for Infinity War is getting stronger than ever, with fans simultaneously anxious and excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes together. And apparently, that journey has a pretty personal significance for the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

“It’s been a personal journey, frankly, I think for us, as filmmakers from Winter Soldier,” Joe Russo told reporters during a set visit last year. “There were seeds set in that movie that I think that were then tried to expound upon in Civil War, that then led to Infinity War. How we feel about the characters, as comic book fans, the story that we wanna see, re-imagining these characters through a very personal point of view. It’s not only a culmination of the last 10 years of Marvel storytelling, but for us, it’s a culmination of our journey as directors to the Marvel Universe.”

“Having at our disposal all of those characters, and allowing ourselves to refilter them through the way that, again, that we see the universe, and the way that we feel about the characters, and these themes that we really want to bring to the forefront, that’s what these two movies are about, for us,” Joe Russo continued.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27.