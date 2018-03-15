‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be Personal For Doctor Strange

In balancing characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War will provide several of its heroes with very personal stories, including Doctor Strange.

While Benedict Cumberbatch and his Doctor Strange character were not on set during ComicBook.com’s visit to Avengers: Infinity War‘s production, the actor and his character were a topic of discussion among the sibling directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Doctor Strange, like a lot of the other characters, will integrate his universe into this film,” Joe Russo said. “And he will have a very personal stake in it because he’s a bearer of an Infinity Stone. So clearly, Thanos is coming for the stones, he’s going to run into Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange was revealed in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War defending his Sanctum Santorum and New York City from a threatening invasion. Whether or not he will lose the Time Stone to Thanos and his Black Order minion is still unknown but many suspect it will be the case as the Mad Titan assembles the Infinity Stones into his Infinity Gauntlet.

“There’s a lot of characters in these movies that have tones that they’re bringing from their own franchises,” Joe Russo said. “I think it’s a very unique film. I don’t think there are a lot of movies that have the kind of tone that this movie has, because it’s a combination of franchises. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that before, on this scale. It’s got a really unique tone to it. I think it’s propulsive. I would say it’s an adventure film, but it has elements of a… We were inspired by 90s crime films when we were working on the script, so it’s got an energy to it, a bit of a smash-and-grab energy.”

Doctor Strange was last seen in Thor: Ragnarok, assisting the God of Thunder on a quest to find his father Odin. The character had previously appeared in a standalone film set years prior to Infinity War, learning the ropes of becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, and will almost certainly have honed in on those skills in the time since.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.