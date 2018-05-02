‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals His Unusual Fitness Routine For Doctor Strange

While Benedict Cumberbatch might not be recognized for the same super hero physique which actors named Chris have become known for, the Doctor Strange actor conjured up an interesting routine for his moment of maximum exposure.

While appearing on The Late Late Show, Cumberbatch was asked by host James Corden how he keeps up with Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in the buff department. “I don’t,” Cumberbatch started. “I certainly don’t but I’ve been trying this one: in the standalone Doctor Strange, I did have the ubiquitous shirt off moment.”

That scene, which some fans certainly remember after watching 2016’s Doctor Strange, required preparation like nothing most fans would have imagined, prompting a “Woo!” from a woman in the audience.

“I went really hard for it so thanks for the ‘Woo!’ you spend months eating the right stuff, doing the right press ups, pull ups, and dips, all the other jazz. The day before, this is where you get hurt. The day and night before you have to dehydrate yourself, I don’t even know if I should say this, but you basically are told to eat skittles and drink coffee because it dehydrates you. It’s horrible. So, basically, your skin then shrinks wrap around the muscle fiber.”

Cumberbatch isn’t the only person who has to undergo some training and work for Doctor Strange’s on-screen appearance. The Sorcerer Supreme underwent a few changes in his time off-screen leading up to Avengers: Infinity War. “He’s fun,” Cumberbatch told ComicBook.com. “The evolution of him in this is interesting.”

“We met a very sombre person by the end of the first film,” the actor went on. “I think he’d become crude into the idea of being really heroic is sacrificing your own needs and selfishness for something a little more selfless and doing good for others. That’s a lonely part for the taking. That moment where he looks at the watch, his last vestige to Christine, and then out of the window and there he is in a profile of a hero to come.”

