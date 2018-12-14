‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Fan Video Syncs Up the Snap

When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan made a major change across the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now GameSpot’s Ryan Peterson synced up the post-snap scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, showing how Thanos’ action affected the MCU in real time. Check it out in the clip below:

While the act is sold by the heroes turning to dust right in front of their allies, it’s Josh Brolin’s role as the Mad Titan that really sells the scene. The actor spoke about his character’s journey in Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie, revealing his affinity for the final scene of the film when he can finally rest.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” said Brolin. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

Avengers: Infinity War was originally supposed to be a two-part film, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo decided to separate it from the recently announced Avengers: Endgame. When asked why they split the projects at a recent screening by Collider, the directors revealed their reasons behind the change.

“Because these movies are so big and so complex and there are some characters who are involved in both there was an idea we’d mix both movies and do what is called a cross board in a way,” Anthony said. “But as we started to get closer and deeper into pre-production, everything was so complex and so hard to wrangle just for our own process and I think everybody’s process involved. On a creative level, we needed to just separate the two. They’re both two very different movies and we wanted to treat them as very different movies.

“We started having production meetings that were lasting nine to ten hours because you have to talk about one movie then you have to talk about the next movie,” Joe added. “Once we were doing that, people were getting confused on what scene was in what film.”

We’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes deal with the effects of the snap when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.