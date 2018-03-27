‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Evacuate the City Teaser Released

Marvel has released a new teaser for Avengers: Infinity War.

The teaser, which was released on Twitter, shows clips from the film with Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) giving the order to evacuate the city, activate defenses, and get Captain America a new shield.

Take a look below:

Wakanda is in a state of transition during Avengers: Infinity War after the events of that transpired in Marvel’s Black Panther. Perhaps no one feels the weight of that transition more than Okoye, the head of Black Panther’s Dora Milaje warriors, played by Danai Gurira.

“She’s a deep traditionalist, and Wakanda is a very traditional place,” Gurira said during a press visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “It has been really protected through trades and traditions and rituals and structures that were created by the forefathers a thousand years ago. She holds it on her shoulders. She’s in charge of the intel of the nation. She’s in charge of the military. So, for her, it’s something that really weighs on her shoulders, to make sure that this nation is maintained in its secrecy of course because what it really is, is hidden from the world, and in the structures that they developed to keep that alive. Also, to retain their status as the most advanced nation in the world.

“She just lost a monarch, which we saw in Civil War,” Gurira continued. “That is also something on her heart and on her conscience. She’s known T’Challa for many, many years, but the idea of him stepping into this role, she wants that for him, she’s excited for him, but she also holds responsibility that the throne must be maintained through her structures. The changes that they go through, to the point where they are opening up their borders and they are letting people know who they are, is something that she really has to journey through. There are other characters who are more ready to do it. She’s not ready.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.