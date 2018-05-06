‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals His Favorite Scene

One of the biggest mysteries going into Avengers: Infinity War had to do with the Soul Stone, and the film answered that question with daddy-daughter field trip to a strange planet with a familiar face.

That scene on Vormir turned out to be one of the most heartbreaking moments in a film that was designed to crush the human spirit, and a director of the movie revealed it is also his favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with EW about Avengers: Infinity War, Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Gamora‘s impact on the film and how that scene stands out in a packed movie.

“I love her character in this film,” said Anthony. “Her relationship with Thanos is… You know, anytime you have a relationship that is between a hero and a villain where there is a personal relationship at stake, things just get so much more interesting and so much more complex.”

In the scene, the Stonekeeper known as the Red Skull reveals that Thanos must sacrifice that which he loves most in order to obtain the Soul Stone. While Gamora laughs at her father, believing he is so egotistical that he cannot love anything but himself, he sheds a tear knowing that he must kill his daughter in order to achieve his goal.

Anthony spoke about the relationship between Thanos and Gamora and how similar bonds have been used by Marvel Studios to give their films stronger impacts.

“That was one thing we loved when we made Winter Soldier — the relationship between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, them being best friends as well as enemies was a very complicated relationship,” Anthony said. “I think you see that complex, rich relationship in the Thor-Loki relationship. They’re brothers who hate each other. Similarly, we loved exploring a father–daughter relationship that was very, very complicated and very difficult. And watching Gamora sort of step through that, she became the heart of the movie, I think.”

His brother chimed in, praising how the character resonated in Avengers: Infinity War.

“She’s the bravest character in the film,” said Joe.

The directors also revealed a tidbit about the film’s ending and Gamora’s fate, stating that she was indeed in the Soul Stone. After Thanos snaps his fingers, he’s transported into the Soul Stone and he sees his daughter as a child, just like when he first took her in after decimating her home world. The scene is lit by a bright orange horizon — the same color as the Soul Stone.

We’ll see if Gamora is able to escape her fate when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.

