‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Best Look yet at How Iron Man’s New Suit Works

A new television spot for Avengers: Infinity War has been released, and in addition to new footage of T’Challa and Okoye in Wakanda, this new spot is giving us our best look yet at Iron Man’s new suit.

While Tony Stark has had several versions of the Iron Man suit since his debut in 2008 it’s his new “Bleeding Edge” armor that has fans most excited. We’ve seen hints of it before in the teaser shown during the Super Bowl, with the suit forming across Tony’s body like how Black Panther’s suit forms, but this new Iron Man suit doesn’t appear coming out of a special necklace courtesy of Shuri. It looks like it’s literally being built around Tony’s body in real time. A fan on Reddit isolated the suit’s formation from the television spot and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, this appears to be more than a high-tech suit unfolding from a compact storage device. Instead, distinct structures appear to be forming while layers of armor then form around them. Kind of like nanotechnology 3D printing, if you will. It’s a huge improvement over the first Iron Man suits that required robotic arms to assemble them out of rigid, solid metal which, while sturdy, limited the hero’s range of motion. This new suit looks like it has far fewer solid parts but fits more like a second skin and will allow for greater flexibility as well as a lighter wearing weight.

And that lightweight quality will come in handy. In other footage from Infinity War, Iron Man appears to fly into the atmosphere in pursuit of an invading Q-Ship. As the ship appears to be leaving Earth, having a lightweight suit is a definite bonus allowing the large repulser that forms at the suit’s feet to work even more efficiently. That’s right, the armor can transform into nearly anything Tony needs it to on the fly, a benefit of the nanotechnology and something that makes sense considering the armor Iron Man wears in Infinity War is said to be based on both the Bleeding Edge and Model Prime suits in comics, the latter appearing in Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez’s run on Invincible Iron Man. That suit had seriously advanced shapeshifting abilities essentially making it the Swiss Army knife of superhero suits.

Considering the threat that Thanos poses to the heroes, it looks like this high-tech suit is exactly what Iron Man needs.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.