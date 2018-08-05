‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address the Meaning of Iron Man’s Dream

As the resident futurist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark has a predilection for planning ahead, and is often cursed with visions of the future. But in Avengers: Infinity War, he had a more pleasant dream of his life with Pepper Potts.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War addressed Iron Man‘s dream, in which he and Pepper had a child, teasing whether or not it has any significance on the future of the MCU.

Joe and Anthony Russo were responding to questions for the Vudu Viewing Party event, when one fan asked if Tony’s dream was “really a dream or a possible vision from an alternate future time line?”

They responded ominously:

“It was a dream, but dreams are mysterious.”

This, of course, doesn’t outright give anything away, but it does tease that Tony might have been onto something with his dream. Though Pepper denied being pregnant, her impending nuptials with Tony could have an impact on their family status.

Pepper actress Gwyneth Paltrow basically spoiled as much in the Official Avengers: Infinity War magazine that was released earlier this year when speaking about her character’s relationship with Tony Stark.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow states. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

This development would make sense for the narrative of Avengers 4, which is widely assumed to deal with time travel.

Given Thanos’ mission to wipe out half of all existence from the universe is rooted in his intention to improve the quality of life for everyone, that just might be the result. Thanos did explain to Gamora that life on her home planet improved. That could be the case on planet Earth, as well.

If living conditions on our home planet were better than ever in the wake of Thanos’ snap, and Tony and Pepper are living happily with their own budding family. It would make their journey that much more difficult, knowing that reversing Thanos’ actions could take away the lives they’ve built.

We’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fight for the future when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.